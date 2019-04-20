FLETT, MARGARET MADELINE (nee HAY) Peacefully passed away April 14, 2019, 6 days after her 93rd birthday. Marg enjoyed 43 years with her beloved husband John (Jack) Flett in Etobicoke, Ontario, before his death in 2003. She is lovingly remembered by her sons Andrew (Marie) and Brian (Vicky); grandsons Lucas (Joti) and Justin (Stefanie); great-grandchildren Ella and Lyla; sisters Doreen Morgan and Shirley Payne; and brother Brian Hay; and their families. She started her nursing career at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton and worked and volunteered with The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Marg (aka Nana) will be lovingly remembered for her witty repartee, hosting fabulous dinner parties, her extraordinary culinary skills, delight in classical music, world travel and ongoing faithful commitment to her family, friends, church and charities. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, on Tuesday, April 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019