Peacefully surrounded by love. Beloved wife of 62 years to Gus Kapsa. Cherished mother of Gary (Vanessa) Kapsa and Carolyn (Don) Fallis. Adored Baba of Sarah, Cassandra, Emily, Mallory and Cameron. Marge will be dearly missed by her loving sister Lily Greif, her extended family and many dear friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Turner & Porter, Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga. Rosary prayers will be offered at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish, 5255 Thornwood Dr., Mississauga. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish Building Fund are appreciated by the family. Special thanks to the entire Nephrology team at St. Joseph's Hospital. Their dedication and exceptional care of Marge over the past four years will never be forgotten. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Westbury Long Term Care Home for their compassion and the care with dignity given to Marge during her short stay. Online condolences can be made at www.turnerporter.ca

