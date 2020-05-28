AALTO, MARGARET MARIA Four months to the day short of her 100th birthday, our wonderful Mom passed away at Extendicare Guildwood, Scarborough, ON. Born in Adersier, Scotland, she survived the Great Depression and a world war. She moved to Canada with her husband Reno and two sons in the 50s to pursue a better life for her family. She was the best mom to her sons and daughters-in-law, Ivan and Linda and Kevin and Brenda, who will deeply miss her. She was an energetic and happy grandmother to five grandchildren, Karen (Francisco), Ryan, David (Maiko), Meaghan (Ken) and Aly (Jamie). Five great-grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, McKenna, Aubrey and Taiga, rounded out the family, and she was in the thick of every celebration for as long as she could be. We will honour her in a gathering at a future date yet to be determined. The family extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff and Dr. McLellan at Guildwood for the years of care they provided to Mom.



