HUBBLE, MARGARET MARIE (nee FOULDS) Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Harley for 64 years. Loving mother to Gord (Gerry), Doug (Loralie) and Kathryn (Ross). Cherished grandma to Christopher, James, Emma, Sara, Jake and Ben. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Gordon and Florence Foulds, and her sister Isabel. Marg will be remembered for her love of family and will be missed by the many people she loved and who loved her. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Sunday, August 25th from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Sunnybrook Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019