MARGARET MAROLYN (MICHENER) RUSHFORD
RUSHFORD, MARGARET MAROLYN (nee MICHENER) Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on June 1, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Wife of the late James (Jim) Rushford. Survived by her son James Hugh Rushford and a younger brother Gavin Lyle Michener. Also missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Marolyn was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, but grew up in Wainfleet and Port Colborne. After her marriage moved to Toronto, and raised her family and worked for Bell Canada for 35 years till her retirement in 1984 and retired to Greenbank, Ontario. Her greatest loves in life were her family, friends, church, music, playing the organ, reading murder mysteries and quilting. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
