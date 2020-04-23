KOSS, MARGARET MARTHA August 10, 1931 - April 20, 2020 Martha passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 58 years to Henry. Cherished mother of Michael (Caroline) and Gregory. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Tyler. Dear sister of Nicholas (Trudy) and the late Ann (Steve). Caring aunt of Carol, Betsy, Bernadette and the late Steven. Special thanks to LHIN and the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. A private funeral service will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defeat (MSA) Multiple System Atrophy Canada or a charity of your choice. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/margaret-martha-koss/
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.