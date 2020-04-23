MARGARET MARTHA KOSS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOSS, MARGARET MARTHA August 10, 1931 - April 20, 2020 Martha passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 58 years to Henry. Cherished mother of Michael (Caroline) and Gregory. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Tyler. Dear sister of Nicholas (Trudy) and the late Ann (Steve). Caring aunt of Carol, Betsy, Bernadette and the late Steven. Special thanks to LHIN and the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. A private funeral service will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defeat (MSA) Multiple System Atrophy Canada or a charity of your choice. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/margaret-martha-koss/

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved