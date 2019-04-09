MARTIN, MARGARET "JOYCE" Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 in Fergus, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Frank Martin. Mother of Stan, Ian, Glen and Shirley. Joyce has now joined her husband Frank and together they are in a place resting, overlooking their summer retreat. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "JOYCE" MARTIN.
Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd.
280 St. David Street S
Fergus, ON N1M 2L5
(519) 843-3100
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019