BERTOLINI, Margaret Mary (nee SMITH) Herself to the end, happy in the love of her family and friends and trusting in the Lord, Margaret died on February 24, 2020, at the age of 91, on what would have been her dear late husband Lino's birthday and their 58th wedding anniversary. Loving mother to daughter Margaret and her husband Joseph Debono and son Michael and his wife Nancy. Cherished grandma to Emily, John, Laura, Mary, Mark and Michael. Predeceased by her brother James Smith and sisters Josie Smith and Kathy Pickett. Margaret will be remembered for her love of life and sense of humour. Friends will be received by the family at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt (east of Kennedy Road), on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 3 Combermere Drive, at Victoria Park Avenue, south of York Mills Road, North York, on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Parish Church, at 3 Combermere Drive, North York, or another charity dear to you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020