MARGARET MARY "MARLO" CURRIE

CURRIE, MARGARET MARY "MARLO" On Thursday, September 26, 2019 Mary Margaret "Margo" Currie (nee: Fogarty) passed away peacefully in her 103rd year. She was a kind, loving and generous woman who will be missed by all that knew her and remembered with a smile, not a tear. Born in Sydney, Nova Scotia in 1917, our mother moved to Toronto in the 40s and had adventures before she met and married Neil. Together they raised five children in Scarborough. Mom had a great and sometimes wicked sense of humour which we all inherited and was a champion bowler and swimmer who played a mean game of 45's and euchre, She had immense joy, was whip smart and you didn't want to mess with her too much. Margo was a woman of great faith as a parishioner at St. Maria Goretti, St. Gertrude and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic churches and a long time member of the CWL. She was a working mom - first as a crossing guard then on the Birchmount factory strip at Ecko and Crouse Hinds, where she was active in union organizing. Her adoring husband of 57 years Neil, and their ornery dog Brutus predeceased her, as did her siblings Pat, Dick, Breezer, Genevieve, Aggie, Mamie and Etta, and her parents William and Mary Fogarty. Her children Nora, David (Jackie), Paul, John (Sharon), and Coleen "Dene" (Terry) will always carry her in their hearts. Her grandchildren, Morgan, Sarah (Jay) Nora (Kyric), Jon (Chelsea), Molly, Neil (Monica) and Christine, and her great-grandchildren Mary, Ella, Haemish, Jack, and Ava will never forget their "Gandy". She is also lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law Sr. Teresa Currie of Prince Edward Island and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Newcastle Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the church. Thanks, The Currie Family

