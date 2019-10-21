MCKALE, MARGARET MARY MCINTYRE (nee BOLTON) June 14, 2019 - October 7, 2019 On Monday, October 7, 2019, Margaret Bolton McIntyre McKale peacefully passed away at the Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga, Ontario. She was born in Renfrew, Ontario on June 14, 1928, to Monarch and Elora Bolton. Margaret lived a long and full life. Full of family and many, many, close and cherished friends. Friends that were a collection of her life's experience and places she would call home. Once made, the friendships endured through her lifetime. She had to stay in touch, and, have contact continued with nearly every single one. That is until the past several years, as the effects of her Alzheimer's disease made the continued contact very difficult and ultimately impossible. Margaret's life consisted of several phases, and with each, a new work experience and place to call home. Almonte, Montreal, Ottawa, Clarkson, Toronto, Fort Smith, Frobisher Bay, Gatineau, Neil Lake, Mississauga, Ottawa, and finally Mississauga. Along the way marrying twice, first to James Rupert McIntyre (1950) and then Edsel Archibald McKale (1975) both having predeceased her. Margaret is survived by her son David William McIntyre and his wife Mary, and also, Michael James McIntyre and his wife Vicki. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren James (Erandi), Matthew (Allison), Shannon, Stephen, Brendan (Katie), Michael, Fraser (Lauren), Maureen (Rayon) and Spencer, as well as 10 great-grandchildren Nyla, Sienna, Olivia, Quinn, Cooper, Rosie, Lilah, Jasmine, Declan and Vera. Nephew and nieces, Peter, Mary Jane, Louise and Ann will be missing her as well. Margaret's final resting place will be Notre Dame Cemetery, in Ottawa, where she will be close to many friends and family. In particular with Jimmy and Edsel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at St. Joseph's Church in Ottawa at 10:00 a.m. There will be a gathering to celebrate her life following the service. Donations in her memory would be appropriately made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2019