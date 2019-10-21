Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET MARY MCINTYRE MCKALE. View Sign Obituary

MCKALE, MARGARET MARY MCINTYRE (nee BOLTON) June 14, 2019 - October 7, 2019 On Monday, October 7, 2019, Margaret Bolton McIntyre McKale peacefully passed away at the Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga, Ontario. She was born in Renfrew, Ontario on June 14, 1928, to Monarch and Elora Bolton. Margaret lived a long and full life. Full of family and many, many, close and cherished friends. Friends that were a collection of her life's experience and places she would call home. Once made, the friendships endured through her lifetime. She had to stay in touch, and, have contact continued with nearly every single one. That is until the past several years, as the effects of her Alzheimer's disease made the continued contact very difficult and ultimately impossible. Margaret's life consisted of several phases, and with each, a new work experience and place to call home. Almonte, Montreal, Ottawa, Clarkson, Toronto, Fort Smith, Frobisher Bay, Gatineau, Neil Lake, Mississauga, Ottawa, and finally Mississauga. Along the way marrying twice, first to James Rupert McIntyre (1950) and then Edsel Archibald McKale (1975) both having predeceased her. Margaret is survived by her son David William McIntyre and his wife Mary, and also, Michael James McIntyre and his wife Vicki. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren James (Erandi), Matthew (Allison), Shannon, Stephen, Brendan (Katie), Michael, Fraser (Lauren), Maureen (Rayon) and Spencer, as well as 10 great-grandchildren Nyla, Sienna, Olivia, Quinn, Cooper, Rosie, Lilah, Jasmine, Declan and Vera. Nephew and nieces, Peter, Mary Jane, Louise and Ann will be missing her as well. Margaret's final resting place will be Notre Dame Cemetery, in Ottawa, where she will be close to many friends and family. In particular with Jimmy and Edsel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at St. Joseph's Church in Ottawa at 10:00 a.m. There will be a gathering to celebrate her life following the service. Donations in her memory would be appropriately made to the Alzheimer Society.

MCKALE, MARGARET MARY MCINTYRE (nee BOLTON) June 14, 2019 - October 7, 2019 On Monday, October 7, 2019, Margaret Bolton McIntyre McKale peacefully passed away at the Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga, Ontario. She was born in Renfrew, Ontario on June 14, 1928, to Monarch and Elora Bolton. Margaret lived a long and full life. Full of family and many, many, close and cherished friends. Friends that were a collection of her life's experience and places she would call home. Once made, the friendships endured through her lifetime. She had to stay in touch, and, have contact continued with nearly every single one. That is until the past several years, as the effects of her Alzheimer's disease made the continued contact very difficult and ultimately impossible. Margaret's life consisted of several phases, and with each, a new work experience and place to call home. Almonte, Montreal, Ottawa, Clarkson, Toronto, Fort Smith, Frobisher Bay, Gatineau, Neil Lake, Mississauga, Ottawa, and finally Mississauga. Along the way marrying twice, first to James Rupert McIntyre (1950) and then Edsel Archibald McKale (1975) both having predeceased her. Margaret is survived by her son David William McIntyre and his wife Mary, and also, Michael James McIntyre and his wife Vicki. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren James (Erandi), Matthew (Allison), Shannon, Stephen, Brendan (Katie), Michael, Fraser (Lauren), Maureen (Rayon) and Spencer, as well as 10 great-grandchildren Nyla, Sienna, Olivia, Quinn, Cooper, Rosie, Lilah, Jasmine, Declan and Vera. Nephew and nieces, Peter, Mary Jane, Louise and Ann will be missing her as well. Margaret's final resting place will be Notre Dame Cemetery, in Ottawa, where she will be close to many friends and family. In particular with Jimmy and Edsel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at St. Joseph's Church in Ottawa at 10:00 a.m. There will be a gathering to celebrate her life following the service. Donations in her memory would be appropriately made to the Alzheimer Society. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close