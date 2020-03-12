Home

More Obituaries for MARGARET O'MEARA
MARGARET MARY "LOLLY" O'MEARA

MARGARET MARY "LOLLY" O'MEARA Obituary
O'MEARA, MARGARET MARY "LOLLY" Peacefully at Simcoe Manor, Beeton, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Lolly (Laurie), in her 91st year, beloved wife of David O'Meara. Loving mother of Gary (Corinne Howard) and Laurie (Jim) House. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Dylan and Adam. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Simcoe Manor, Beeton, for Lolly's exceptional care. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan, on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020
