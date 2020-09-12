1/
MARGARET MARY SHUSHKEVICH
SHUSHKEVICH, MARGARET MARY Passed away peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of John (Rosy) and Mary Lou (Rick). Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Nicole, Jonathan and Michael. Visitation will be held at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto M1R 2Y8, on Tuesday, September 15th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, 2210 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto M1P 2P9, on Wednesday, September 16th at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Scarborough Health Network Foundation - General Site. For further details or to place online condolences please visit www.pauloconnor.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
