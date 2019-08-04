SMITH, Margaret Mary (nee GREENE) Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the age of 93. Margaret completed her journey on earth surrounded by her loving family. Marg was a kind, generous, strong, intelligent woman with a great sense of humour. She was bitten by the dance bug growing up in Grand Falls, Newfoundland. Her passion was dancing. Wonderful Mother to Catherine (Andrew), Daniel, and James (Jackie). Proud Grandmother to Keith, Georgia, Alexandra, Leah, Samantha and Jonah and Great-Grandmother to Skylar. Friend to Bert. Predeceased by her husband Henry and sisters Shirley, Mary and Dorothy. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Scott Funeral Home - 420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, August 7th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Margaret's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019