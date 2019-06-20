STEPHEN, MARGARET MARY Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Southlake Regional Heailth Centre in Newmarket, on Monday, June 17, 2019, in her 75th year. Beloved Mother of Martina, Cheri (Michael) McDonell, Adam (Megan) and Kristie (Mark). Proud Grandma of Aaron, Taylor, Kayla, Megan, Jordan, Foxton, Lucas, Doran, Spencer and Sophia. Daughter of the late Harry Barron and Dora (Fox) Barron and survived by her Brother John Barron and Sister-in-law Lorraine. Adoring Aunt of Jennifer and John Jr. Barron. Born on June 2, 1944, Margaret (fondly known as Peggy), spent her childhood in Rosedale Heights, Toronto, while enjoying carefree summers at their family cottage on Lake Simcoe. She was known and is remembered by many for her kind, thoughtful and generous heart. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Mom You are Loved More Than the World! Thank you to the staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre, who cared for Margaret during her stay. Family and friends are invited for a visitation at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, ON, on Friday, June 21st, between 3:00-5:00 p.m. (4:00-5:00 p.m. closed casket). A Celebration of Life will be held at The Estates of Sunnybrook, date to be announced. If desired, donations in memory of Peggy can be made to The Community Association for Riders with Disabilities at card.ca in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019