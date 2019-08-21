McCURRY, MARGARET It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Margaret, beloved wife of the late Sylvester, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, at the age of 84, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Margaret leaves behind a loving and heartbroken family of 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren that will miss her love and laughter forever. Although we have lost our mother, we take solace in the fact that she has been reunited with our loving and much-missed Dad, Sylvester. Funeral mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues, 1148 Finch Ave., Pickering, ON LIV 1J6, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow at 4:45 p.m. at the McEachnie Family Centre, 20 Church St., N. Ajax, Ontario L1T 2W5. Online condolences at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
