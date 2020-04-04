Home

More Obituaries for MARGARET McELROY
MARGARET (LENNON) McELROY

MARGARET (LENNON) McELROY Obituary
McELROY, MARGARET (LENNON) It is with sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Margaret, peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 88, on March 9, 2020, at Seven Oaks, Scarborough, ON. She was predeceased by James, beloved husband of 66 years. Truly loved by her children, Nancy (Jim), Jim (Rose), Cathy (Joe deceased), Steve (Andrena), Mark (Rosalind) and Scott (Linda); 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother William Lennon (Jean). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
