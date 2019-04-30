SMITH, MARGARET McEWAN (nee ANGUS) Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Halton Hills on April 28, 2019, in her 99th year. Longtime member of WMUC and UCW and 35-year volunteer with Trillium Health Centre (Queensway site). Beloved wife of David Murray Smith (longtime residents on Victor Ave., Mimico). Dearly loved mother of Barbara and Mary Louise and the late Donna Lilley. Loved grandmother of Shawn, Kimberly, David and Joy and great-grandmother of Ethan, Evan, Liv and Grace. In accordance with Mrs. Smith's wishes, private cremation has taken place. If desired, a contribution to a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019