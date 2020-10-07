McGRATH, CSJ, Sister Margaret (formerly Sister Ambrosia) Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on October 5, 2020, in the 81st year of her religious life. Sister Margaret was the eldest daughter of Patrick McGrath and Mary Donnelly. She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia and Theresa, and her brothers, Joseph and Edward. Sister Margaret will be sadly missed by her brother Gary, her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, friends, and Sisters in community. Sister Margaret entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto on September 8, 1939 and received the habit on March 19, 1940. She made her final profession March 19, 1945 and marked her 80th anniversary in June 2020. Sister Margaret was both an elementary Teacher and Principal for 40 years, mainly in Ontario. Following the second Vatican Council, she obtained a Master's Degree in Religious Education as well as a degree in Pastoral Studies and Counselling. Her gentle, calm approach assisted many individuals and families during times of change in their lives. Sister Margaret's life was characterized by gratitude, positive thinking and acceptance of others. For the past four years, Sister Margaret has resided in the Care Centre at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence in Toronto, where she has continued in a Ministry of Prayer. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 9, 2020. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Date to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, Ontario M4H 1M2.