McLAFFERTY, MARGARET September 13, 1918 – October 14, 2020 Farewell Nana! It is with immense love and sadness, we say goodbye to Margaret McLafferty (O'Hara), an icon in our family. Margaret was born on September 13, 1918 in Barrow-in-Furness, England. She became a nurse and worked at the Lancashire Military Hospital during World War II. She met Hugh McLafferty and they married on February 10, 1945. Together they had five children: Jean, Michael, Anne, Denise and Helen. They emigrated to Canada in February 1956. The family grew to include 10 grandchildren: Leslie, Kailey, Laura, Sean, Devon, Quenton, Taylor, R.J., Kevin, and Mike, and 2 great-grandchildren: Taya and Brooklyn. She led a full and varied life. Beyond family and friends, she was active in her community, including many years performing in choirs and musical theatre, and as a member of the Womens' Auxiliary at Scarborough General Hospital. Margaret loved her time at the Lake Scugog cottage on O'Reilly Lane where she opened her door to neighbours and friends, but her greatest joy was the time spent with her grandchildren at this special place. She was a great role model for all of us, leaving an undeniable legacy. We were blessed and enriched from the impact and influence of this dynamic woman. Luckily, we have many wonderful memories that will keep her alive in our hearts and minds forever. Our loss is comforted knowing that she will always be with us. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate and honour Margaret, our Mother and Nana! For more information on Margaret and where to make a donation, go to pauloconnor.ca
.