McLAUGHLIN, MARGARET (PEGGY) Peacefully passed away on May 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Caring and devoted mother to Colleen (the late Steven), Jackie and Danny. Proud grandmother to Steven, Christopher, Shannon and Megan. Great-grandmother to Gabrielle and Stephen. Peggy will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of many family and friends in the United Kingdom and the USA. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.catholic-cemeteries.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.
