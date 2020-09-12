1/1
Margaret MEEKINS
MEEKINS, Margaret (nee SPITZIG) September 5, 2020 Peacefully, on Saturday morning at Woodhall Park, Brampton. Sadly missed by her husband of 71 years, George Meekins of Mississauga. Survived by daughters, Joyce Winger (John) and Mary Stewart (Gregor) and grandchildren, David, Adam and Jaclyn Winger and Joshua Stewart, all of Georgetown. Predeceased by her brother, Edgar. Margaret volunteered many hours and enjoyed friendships made with Brownies, Eastern Star, Bokhara Court LOS and Daughters of the Nile. Cremation has taken place. The family is grateful for recent visits with her and is remembering her privately. Donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, Canada, would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
