MARGARET MELVILLE "PEG" HUSSEY
HUSSEY, MARGARET MELVILLE "PEG" (nee HIRD) Peacefully, at her home in Wasaga Beach, on April 4, 2020, 4 days after her 74th birthday. Beloved wife of Tom Hussey, Wasaga Beach. Predeceased by her parents, Betty and Ted Hird. Amazing sister of Judy Bray (John), Jessie (Jay) Berube and Ted Hird (Joyce). Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews Michelle, Scott, Nancy, Susan, Rachel, Jean Paul, Marnie, Dale, Mary, Patrick, Cameron, Brad and Nicole. Peg was a very special special educator for many years, making a significant impact on many young lives. Her family wish to thank the staff at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, the visiting nurses from St. Elizabeth's and Dr. Antoni Basinski. Special thanks to Pam King, Peg's devoted friend, for her unwavering support over the past few years. Charitable donations in Peg's name can be made to Collingwood Hospital, St. Elizabeth's or charity of your choice. An appropriate way to remember Peg's life will be decided in the coming months. Condolences may be sent to jessieberube6@gmail.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
