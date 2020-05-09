MOUNCEY, MARGARET "BET" (nee SPOONER) 1923 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother Bet, on April 29, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Jim, she leaves sons Mike, (Rose), Bill (Mary) and three adoring grandchildren, James, Ingrid and Nicole. Bet was a special lady, whose kind and generous nature was evident to all who knew her. She never took anyone or anything in life for granted. She was always grateful for the love and support of Jim's family, her close friends and neighbours, and appreciated their phone calls and visits. Bet loved the outdoors. She loved fishing in her younger years and became an avid golfer after retirement. Even as her health declined in recent months, she continued to knit, play cards, read, and enjoy the occasional day at the casino with her sons. Bet would want us to thank the medical personnel who cared for her over the past three months, as well as her pharmacist and chiropractors, who were always so attentive to her needs. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.



