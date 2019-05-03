Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MULLINS. View Sign Obituary

MULLINS, Margaret With loving memories, we announce the passing of Margaret Mullins. She died peacefully in her 93rd year, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Avalon Care Home in Orangeville, Ontario. Marg and Roy (predeceased) were married for 54 years. They were active Anglican church and choir members in Toronto, Scarborough and Lindsay. Along with the church and singing they enjoyed their many Caribbean travels immensely. The centre of their lives were their eight grandchildren, Lisa, Ian, Kaitlyn, Spencer, Sarah, Chris, Kirsten and Nicole. They enjoyed spoiling and spending time with all of them. In her later years, Marg was blessed with five great-grandchildren. Marg has three loving sons, Jeff (predeceased) (Carolyn), Bob (Sharon) and Dave (Kendra). A celebration to remember the gift of her beautiful life will be held at a later date.

