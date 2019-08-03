Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Margaret MYATT CSJ. View Sign Obituary

MYATT, CSJ, Sister Margaret Died peacefully at Sisters of St. Joseph Residence 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the 65th year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents Charles Myatt and Margaret Chapman and her sister-in-law Sandra. Sister Margaret will be sadly missed by her brother Charles, her niece Tricia Sidebottom, her nephew Joseph Myatt and Sisters in community. Sister Margaret entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto on September 8, 1953. Her hospital administration background included four years as Assistant Administrator of St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. In 1975, Sister Margaret was appointed Administrator of St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto and was responsible for the merger of St. Joseph's Hospital and Our Lady of Mercy Hospital into St. Joseph's Health Centre in 1980. She continued as Chief Executive Officer for St. Joseph's Health Centre until 1990. From 1990 - 1998, Sister Margaret served as CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital and Home in Guelph, Ontario. Upon her retirement from the ministry of health care, Sister Margaret was elected as General Superior of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto. She served the congregation for 12 years with vision and dedication. She initiated new ministries within the congregation, the most notable being Fontbonne Ministries, which has a focus on nurturing community through housing and outreach programs. Perhaps her greatest venture was the Women's Religious Project. This project was conceived in 1999 as a joint ministry of 29 congregations in the Archdiocese of Toronto who were brought together by Sister Margaret to mark the millennium. This neighbourhood affordable housing project saw the building of 60 houses. Later, Sister Margaret brought together women and men religious congregations in a 'Joint Apostolic Ministry' later known as Becoming Neighbours. This initiative has been instrumental in assisting refugees and newcomers to Canada. Sister Margaret generously served on and chaired many boards and committees associated with denominational and provincial health care. Sister Margaret was a woman of deep faith in God, love for the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph and a visionary leader who responded to the needs of the poor and disadvantaged. May she rest in peace and may her good works follow her. Visitation at Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Chapel, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.



