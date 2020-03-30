|
|
COULSON (ROX), MARGARET NANCY Margaret Coulson passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. Born in Kirkland Lake to John and Edith Rocks, Margaret was the elder sister of Katherine Baxter (John). Predeceased by her husband, Bob, Margaret missed him dearly over the past 13 years. Family was the most important focus of Margaret's life, and she will be greatly missed by her three children Ken (Kathleen), Sandra (Kevin Wilbur) and Stephen (Stephanie Perkins). Margaret was extremely proud of her six grandsons, Alex, Mitchell, Duncan, Jayson, Scott and James, all of whom provided her with much love and attention. Margaret was keenly interested in the lives of all of her extended family - the Coulsons, the Wrights, the Williams and the Stemps. She looked forward to hearing about the adventures of all the young people who called her "Grandma" or "Aunt Marg". Margaret will be remembered for her unwavering determination. She knew how she wanted things done and once she had set her mind on something there was no changing it. For that we are all grateful. Due to the current health crisis, Margaret was honoured privately but a celebration of her life will be held when all who knew and loved her can come together. If you wish to make a charitable donation in Margaret's her honour, please consider St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation – the Bachir Yerex Family Dialysis Centre: https://supportstjoes.ca/ or Peel Senior Link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/peel-senior-link/ Online condolences may be made at www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020