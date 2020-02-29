|
HEILIG, Margaret Natalie Whyte (nee McGIFFIN) June 23, 1934 - February 20, 2020 Passed in her 86th year. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, gramma and friend. Margaret was born in Peterborough to Adelaide and J. Stuart McGiffin. She spent her younger years living in Ottawa, while most of her life was in Toronto. She was one of three sisters: Kathleen Satchell and predeceased by Mary Jones (2019). She was happily married to Robert C. Heilig for 58 years. He predeceased her in 2017. Their proudest accomplishments were raising their four children: John (Kelly), Katherine (Allan), Nancy and Michael. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, Robert, Abbey, Maggie, Amy, Erik, William, Alex, Jena, Anna and Lauren. She always had a special place in her heart for her sister-in-law, Margie Rogers. She proudly graduated from Queens Nursing '57, and from the University of Toronto with a specialist degree in History. Margaret was all about family, friends and community. She worked at Mackenzie House, sharing her love of history, and at The Gage, as a Health Educator. She spent many years as a Girl Guide leader in Henry Farms, cultivating young women to be independent, caring, and to love the outdoors. She always had time for her family and friends. She kept herself busy with her love of skiing, skating, walking, camping, playdate Tuesdays, travelling and spending countless vacations in Southampton, and at the family cabin in Mount Pakenham. Her glass was always "half full". Margaret will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 11th, at 10:30 a.m., until the Celebration of Margaret's life at 11:30 a.m., in the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, http://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/. We would like to thank all the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, NYGH, Bridgepoint and Sunnybrook Hospital for all of their dedication and support. In lieu of flowers, to honour Margaret, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research. https://pancreaticcancercanada.ca/ways-to-give/
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020