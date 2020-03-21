|
NEMES, MARGARET Margaret Nemes was born on February 17, 1927 in Nova, Hungary. She died peacefully at age 93 on March 16, 2020 in Toronto. Although saddened by the passing of their beloved mother, the children of Margaret Nemes celebrate her remarkable life. Margaret Kuilman (Kees), Les Nemes (Eileen), Bea Nemes, Aggie Nemes, Ed Nemes (Jackie), Andy Nemes (Marcy) and Patty Doraty (Larry) say goodbye with one of her favourite blessings... And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Her twelve grandchildren - Lisa (Dan), Teresa (Joe), Jason (Michelle), Daniel (Courtney), Jessica (Spencer), Kristin, Adam, Sophia, Spencer, Rachel, Eric and Evan - will miss her guidance and love. Her eight great-grandchildren - Colin, Maggie, Casey, Gianna, Mina, Jackson, Anna and Benjamin - will miss her hugs. Teaching and her family were the most important parts of her life. She taught at the Toronto Catholic DSB for 27 years and was greatly respected by her students. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Angel Foundation for Learning are gratefully accepted. Arrangements to celebrate the life of Margaret Nemes are on hold until all of the out-of-town family are able to travel. Condolences can be left at R.S. Kane Funeral Home web site.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020