MARGARET NOVAK
NOVAK, MARGARET (nee MERGELOS) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Wife to the late Christopher, much-loved mama to Marlene, Debbie and Kim (Doug) and Baba to Shane (Dawn) and great Baba to Tristan and Alex. Born and raised in Toronto where she worked for many years at Sears Canada. She enjoyed family trips to Florida and Mexico as well as going to see the latest theatre production. We will all miss our Sunday lunches together, whether it was a roast beef dinner or a backyard barbeque. Our heartfelt thanks to our mom's caregivers at the Village of Humber Heights for their wonderful care they extended to her. Visitation will be held at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto. Private interment at Prospect Cemetery. More information available at www.wardfuneralhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
