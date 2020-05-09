O'DONNELL, MARGARET It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce the passing of Margaret, in her 76th year, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland and came to Canada as a young girl. Margaret had a wonderful, fulfilling life, she enjoyed her garden, many road trips and especially her cats. She will be deeply missed by her husband of over 50 years Marty, Will also be missed by sisters-in-law Kate, Carol, and Daniel Baxter, niece Melanie (Ryan) and many friends and relatives, here and in N. Ireland. Predeceased by sister Maureen. Margaret was an employee of The Hudson Bay Co. for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Margaret will be interred with her Mother and Father (Margaret and Jacob Ferguson) at a future date. Online condolences can be made at www.hogle.ca "You can miss someone who has died, you can miss someone who moved away, but the worst is when you miss someone you see everyday."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.