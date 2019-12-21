Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "MARION" O'LEARY. View Sign Obituary

O'LEARY, MARGARET "MARION" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret "Marion", on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Loving sister of Sylvia (late Ed Kiley), Irene, Priscilla, Diane (Bill Mader) and Barbara (Michael Delorey). She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Evelyn May and Arthur Joseph, her siblings Ron (Marie), Melvin (late Bernadette), James (Jeanatte), Terry (Anne) and Ruth (John). Professionally, was a dedicated employee to the Federal Government for 35 years. Personally, Marion couldn't pass up a black forest cake and a good cup of coffee with her sisters. She was active her whole life, an avid skier both downhill and cross country, enjoyed swimming in the summer and travelling. Marion was especially fond of coming home for the fish derby in Queensport. She was passionate about the arts and music and routinely would serenade the other residents at Governor's Walk Retirement Home in Ottawa. She was a longtime member of Saint Monica's Roman Catholic Church in Toronto. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Queensport, Nova Scotia. In Memoriam, donation can be made to Saint Monica's Roman Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019

