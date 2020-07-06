1/1
Margaret Patricia McEWAN
McEWAN, Margaret Patricia (nee BENSON) On July 4, 2020 after suffering with Alzheimer's, Margaret McEwan died at the age of 87. Margaret was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Daniel and Jean Benson. She immigrated to Toronto is 1964 where she worked at the TD Bank for many years. She is survived by her sons Vincent (Caroline), Paul and Brian, her grandchildren Kyle (Catherine), Danielle, Hailey, Scott, and great-grandchildren Koa and Jade. She was a member and for a time served as President of the L'Amoreaux Seniors Centre. She volunteered for many years with Al-Anon. Margaret enjoyed music, theatre, concerts, dancing, socializing, animals, gardening and creating stained glass art. If you were lucky enough to have known Mum then you know your life was better for it. Words are inadequate to convey how much she'll be missed. If you were planning on sending flowers, why not give that money to a homeless person instead? Mum would like that. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Ogden Funeral Home. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
