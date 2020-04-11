|
McKEE, MARGARET PATRICIA (nee LESLIE) Passed away suddenly at home (Port Credit Retirement Residence), on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Boyd McKee (Deputy Chief Mississauga Fire Dept.). Loving Mother of Bob (Heidi) and Wendy Butt (Dave). Margaret was a proud Nana of Michael, Sarah, Kayla and Kieran. Survived by siblings: Lindsey (Mitz), Leslie (Marion) and June Tawton; and sisters-in-law Joan Leslie and Ruth McKee (Calgary); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by siblings: Harry Leslie, Agnes Mahaffy, Elizabeth (Betty) Hills and William (Bill) Leslie. Margaret was a great and trusted listener and often a person that family and friends would reach out to when they needed to talk. A trusted confidant. Margaret was able to use those skills in her public life as a longtime trustee and former Chairman of the Peel District School Board. She was actively involved in local, provincial and federal politics. Margaret was a lifelong member and elder of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Port Credit, the Town she was born in and spent most of her life. She loved deeply and lived generously, with a kindness in her heart that will forever be missed. At this time there will be no service in keeping with the current regulations, but we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation (www. trilliumgiving.ca) or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020