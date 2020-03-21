|
|
ROWLAND, Margaret Patricia It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Patricia (Pat) Rowland anounces her passing on March 14, 2020. Patricia is lovingly remembered by her children, Katharine, Robert and James, her grandchildren, Andrew (Olivia), Patrick, Michael and Alessia, and her many nieces and nephews. William John (Bill) Rowland, Patricia's husband for thirty-one years, predeceased her in 1979. Due to the current health crisis, a private family gathering and interment will be held for Patricia. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to York Funeral Centre and Cemetery (416-221-3404). In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in Patricia's name would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020