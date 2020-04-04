|
PRESCOTT, Margaret Pearl Margaret Pearl Prescott, age 88, passed away on March 24, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer, with her husband of 68 years, David, and sons Michael and Neil (Robin) by her side. Margaret was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother (Samantha, Sloan and Connor). After the death of her beloved mother Jennie, Margaret assumed the role of matriarch of the Plewesville clan, including 10 brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews and extended family. Margaret was a gifted quilter, patchwork and applique, hand embroiderer, including very fine cross stitch work, crewel, and other forms of embroidery, such as needlepoint. Margaret grew up in Weston, Ontario, and retired in Peterborough with David, where they enjoyed the culture and offerings of the city to the fullest. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff in the palliative care unit at Peterborough Regional Hospital, who took exceptional care of her during her last weeks. A celebration of life will occur at a date yet to be determined.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020