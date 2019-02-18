Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET PHYLLIS KAHLE. View Sign

KAHLE, MARGARET PHYLLIS Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on February 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John Thomas Kahle. Loving mother of Thomas (Karen) and John (predeceased). Dearly loved and cherished Nana to Lillian, John-Thomas, and Amy. Great-grandmother to Brooklyn and Rory. Loving sister to Nancy (Art) Spence, Joan (Alex) McBride and Patricia (Eric) Chaplan. Dear aunt and friend to many. Margaret and her family would like to thank Sundial Lakeview Retirement Residence and Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for their hospitality and care during Margaret's stay. A special thank you to her neighbours in Mississauga for helping her over the years she lived alone. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life sometime this summer. Margaret's remains will be laid to rest with her husband at Springcreek Cemetery in Mississauga, Ontario. If desired, donations may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

