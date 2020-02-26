|
PAUL, Margaret Pursel (nee BARNETT) November 16, 1922 - January 14, 2020 With profound sadness, the family of Margaret (Peggy) Paul announces her passing at age 97 in Calgary, Alberta. Margaret was born in Ottawa, Ontario to parents James and Estelle May Barnett. After High School at Glebe Collegiate, and then Business College, she was employed by the GoC - External Affairs. She married Kenneth Haig Paul after he returned from overseas RCAF service following World War II. Margaret and Ken made Montreal, Quebec home for several years. In 1959 they moved to Oshawa, Ontario. After retirement, Mom pursued her love of travel, and volunteer work at Robert McLaughlin Art Gallery, Art Gallery of Ontario, and Lakeridge Health Hospital. Her interests included Blue Jays baseball, art history, genealogy and mystery novels. She was predeceased by Ken in 2000. Margaret is survived by son Brian Paul (Wendy) of Whitehorse, Yukon, daughter Nancy Paul (Dennis) of Oakville, Ontario, daughter Erin Paul (Larry) of Calgary, Alberta, and grand daughters Morgan Paul of Whitehorse, Yukon, and Eliza Paul of Victoria, BC. Interment in May next to Ken at Thornton Cemetery Oshawa. Sincere thanks to her many kind caregivers and friends. She can now travel to where the eagles soar. Forever missed.
