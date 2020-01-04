|
RING, MARGARET "PEGGY" (nee O'NEILL) Passed away peacefully, with the love of her family in her heart, on December 24, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved wife to the late Stanley Allyn (1993). Devoted mother to Paula and Douglas (Maureen). Proud grandmother to Nathaniel and Simon. She was a longtime member of the Scarborough Art Guild and was a recently self-published author of "From the Heart". She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. At Peggy's request, private cremation services have taken place. A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Cedar Brook Lodge, 520 Markham Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Yonge Street Mission or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020