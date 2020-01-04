Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET RING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "PEGGY" RING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "PEGGY" RING Obituary
RING, MARGARET "PEGGY" (nee O'NEILL) Passed away peacefully, with the love of her family in her heart, on December 24, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved wife to the late Stanley Allyn (1993). Devoted mother to Paula and Douglas (Maureen). Proud grandmother to Nathaniel and Simon. She was a longtime member of the Scarborough Art Guild and was a recently self-published author of "From the Heart". She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. At Peggy's request, private cremation services have taken place. A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Cedar Brook Lodge, 520 Markham Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Yonge Street Mission or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -