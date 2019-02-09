Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ROBERTS COZZI. View Sign

COZZI, MARGARET ROBERTS (nee BOTTOMLEY) Peacefully at home on January 28, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Cozzi and of the late E. Geoffrey Tomkinson. Beloved mother of the late Michael (Janet). Will be dearly missed by her sister Eleanor, niece Suzanne (the late Ljubo), nephew David (Kathryn) and great-nieces Clare and Caitlin. Margaret, a proud graduate of the University of Toronto and of Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, was a teacher for many years with the Toronto District School Board. With an inquisitive mind, she was an avid reader who loved to travel and spend time at her beloved cottage in Muskoka. She was a generous supporter of many charities. Special thanks to her dear friends Maureen and Margaret for their friendship and support. Thanks also to Dr. Kozak for his excellent care and kindness, to Reverend Canon Gary van der Meer for his spirited conversations and to the staff and caregivers at Thornbrook Home Care for their compassionate and dedicated care. A funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, 270 Gladstone Avenue, on Thursday, February 14th at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Anne's Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



COZZI, MARGARET ROBERTS (nee BOTTOMLEY) Peacefully at home on January 28, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Cozzi and of the late E. Geoffrey Tomkinson. Beloved mother of the late Michael (Janet). Will be dearly missed by her sister Eleanor, niece Suzanne (the late Ljubo), nephew David (Kathryn) and great-nieces Clare and Caitlin. Margaret, a proud graduate of the University of Toronto and of Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, was a teacher for many years with the Toronto District School Board. With an inquisitive mind, she was an avid reader who loved to travel and spend time at her beloved cottage in Muskoka. She was a generous supporter of many charities. Special thanks to her dear friends Maureen and Margaret for their friendship and support. Thanks also to Dr. Kozak for his excellent care and kindness, to Reverend Canon Gary van der Meer for his spirited conversations and to the staff and caregivers at Thornbrook Home Care for their compassionate and dedicated care. A funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, 270 Gladstone Avenue, on Thursday, February 14th at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Anne's Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close