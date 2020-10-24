THOMAS, MARGARET ROSA (PEGGIE) (nee HURLBUT) June 18, 1924 - October 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully in the company of her beloved granddaughters. Predeceased by husband Lorne, daughter Marjorie, siblings: Nan (Steve), Jim (Eleanor), Bill (Irene), George (Gwen), Bettie (Allan), Martin and brothers-in-law Leonard (Dorothy) and Gordon (Pat). Deeply missed by brother Richard (Beverley), daughters Anne (Tom) and Ellen (Len), granddaughters Bonnie (Erik), Lindsey (Travis) and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Charlotte, Evelyn and Jeremy. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews on both sides. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a small family service only. The Lord is my Shepherd. Psalm 23



