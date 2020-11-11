GORMAN, Margaret Rosanna (nee SULLIVAN) Passed away on Friday November 6, 2020, at the age of 83 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Born at home in East York to Greg Sullivan and Ada Pinfold. Attended Holy Name and Holy Cross Schools, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1955. Predeceased by her husband Ed Gorman in 2010. She is survived by her children Michael (Kathleen), Janice and step daughter Colleen, as well as her brothers John, Jim, and their families. Margaret was predeceased by her step daughter Susan and brother Peter. Margaret worked for IBM, Jockey Club Canada, and finally as an accountant at Fisher Price. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington Association for Community Living. www.smithsfh.com
.