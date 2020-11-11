1/1
Margaret Rosanna GORMAN
GORMAN, Margaret Rosanna (nee SULLIVAN) Passed away on Friday November 6, 2020, at the age of 83 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Born at home in East York to Greg Sullivan and Ada Pinfold. Attended Holy Name and Holy Cross Schools, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1955. Predeceased by her husband Ed Gorman in 2010. She is survived by her children Michael (Kathleen), Janice and step daughter Colleen, as well as her brothers John, Jim, and their families. Margaret was predeceased by her step daughter Susan and brother Peter. Margaret worked for IBM, Jockey Club Canada, and finally as an accountant at Fisher Price. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington Association for Community Living. www.smithsfh.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
