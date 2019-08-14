Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ROSE KLOOSTERMAN. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

KLOOSTERMAN, MARGARET ROSE It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Margaret Kloosterman on the morning of Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Margaret was born in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England on July 2, 1935. Loving mother of Carrie and Linda (Wayne Wood). Loving sister of Sylvia Savage and brother-in-law David Savage. Loving grandmother to Ada Kloosterman and Gabe Spurgeon, Talia and Tyrus Wood. Beloved Aunt to Andrew Savage and Lorraine Hesmondhalgh and Great- Aunt to Montana and Kian Hesmondhalgh. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 15th. Service to be held at 3 p.m. Friday in Emmanuel Anglican Church (15 MacKay Dr., Richmond Hill). In honour of Margaret – feel free to wear joyful colours.

