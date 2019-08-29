MORIN, Margaret Rose Passed unexpectedly at her home in Rosedale on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in her 81st year. Margaret is survived by her sister-in-law, Alexandra Morin. She was adored by her nephews David (late) and Andrew Morin; nieces Dianne Tzalazidis, Lisa and Victoria Morin. Greatly missed by her great-nieces Rebecca Tzalazidis, Caroline and Beatrix Morin, great-nephew Peter Tzalazidis and cousins Ronald and Douglas Burnett (Oshawa), Michel, Pierre, Daniel (Saint-Lin) and Alain Morin (Montréal). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mae Morin; younger brothers Joseph and Lieutenant-Colonel Leo Morin; and dear cousins John Beaupré and Marie O'Connor. Born July 21, 1939 at Coleman Township, Margaret grew up in New Liskeard and Oshawa. She worked as a clerk at the Oshawa PUC before joining Canada's public service, serving for many years as a Foreign Service Representative with the Department of External Affairs in Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Nairobi, and Washington. She joined the National Gallery of Canada during its construction phase and later held positions with Canada Wire and the Canadian Institute of International Affairs. Margaret's bonhomie, wit, graciousness and style were beloved by scores of close friends, former colleagues and her Toronto neighbours. A funeral service will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W., Oshawa (905-721-1234) on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Cremation has occurred; interment with her parents at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY, Oshawa. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Margaret's memory to the Scott Mission (scottmission.com).
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019