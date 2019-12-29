WAREHAM, Margaret Rose Peacefully at Holland Christian Homes, Grace Manor, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 80. Dearly beloved wife of the late Wallace. Loving mother of Scott and Laura and her husband Dave Beaulieu. Cherished grandmother of Kristi and Jesse. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019