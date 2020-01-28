|
FEAVYEAR, Margaret Russell (nee NASH) Margaret Russell Feavyear (nee Nash) passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in her 87th year after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Catherine and Frank L. Nash, Q.C. Survived by her husband Glenn Feavyear and daughter Lisa Feavyear. Margaret was an avid golfer and long-time volunteer at Princess Margaret Lodge. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Donations can be made to the , 55 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 500, Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020