SCHMIDT, MARGARET (ZIVOJEVIC) On May 14, 2019, Margaret (Zivojevic) Schmidt passed away peacefully at home, with her husband by her side, at the age of 82. Margaret was born in Vienna, Austria, on April 9, 1937, to the late Elizabeth and Johann Schmidt. She was a much-loved younger sister to the late Hans and Ernst. Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert, and her son Richard (Andrea). She was predeceased by her son, Robert, in 2018, which broke her heart. She will be lovingly remembered as a proud "Oma" by Robert's two sons, Tyler and Cameron, and Richard's daughter Isabella, her only granddaughter. Many thanks to VHA Home Healthcare and LHIN Homecare Services. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will be held on Friday, May 17th, 10 a.m. at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 3 Combermere Drive, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to VHA Home Healthcare are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019