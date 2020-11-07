1/1
Margaret (Peggy) SCHOLES
SCHOLES, Margaret (Peggy) (nee CUNNIAM) With great sadness we announce the passing of Peggy Scholes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Village of Wentworth Heights retirement home in Hamilton. Peg is survived by her loving husband Frank, by caring daughters Lesley and Patricia, by granddaughters Renee and Paige, and by sons-in-law Daryl and John. Peg will be remembered as a wonderful mother, and for her kind and caring nature. Peg struggled with Parkinson's disease for 20 years, that and other conditions led to her death at age 80. Contributions to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
