Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET STAFFORD. View Sign Obituary

STAFFORD, MARGARET Born September 26, 1919. Died November 20, 2019. Loving mother of Susan, and adoring grandmother of Sarah. Predeceased by her son Alan (1986), her husband Ron (1999), and her sister Elizabeth Wright (2019). Born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Died peacefully in her own home in Toronto, having recently celebrated a wonderful 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones. Margaret grew up in relatively comfortable circumstances, and when the Depression hit, her home became a place that welcomed and fed many hungry people. This experience made a lasting impression on Margaret, and throughout her life, she provided charitable support to the hungry and homeless. In an age when few women attended university, Margaret resisted her parents' urgings to get a degree in home economics, and instead earned a degree in English literature. She met her husband Ron during the war. While he was in the armed forces, Margaret raised her baby daughter, Susan, until her husband returned to Saskatchewan. As was common in those days, she moved with Ron wherever his job took him. She spent several years in Alabama and Kapuskasing, Ontario, where her son Alan was born. Although she would have preferred to live in the big city during those decades, she always had her family in mind, and took advantage of all opportunities wherever she lived to advance the interests of her children. After Ron's retirement in the early 60's, they finally made the move to Toronto, where she spent more than half of her life thoroughly enjoying city culture. She was a devoted Toronto Public Library patron and volunteered for many years at the Northern District Branch. In her later years, she suffered some of the infirmities of old age, but never complained and always found pleasure in the lives of her daughter and granddaughter. Her independent living was enabled by Fatima, Phoebe, and her other devoted caregivers. As per her wishes, there will be no service. If you wish, please make a donation in Margaret's honour to the charity of your choice.



STAFFORD, MARGARET Born September 26, 1919. Died November 20, 2019. Loving mother of Susan, and adoring grandmother of Sarah. Predeceased by her son Alan (1986), her husband Ron (1999), and her sister Elizabeth Wright (2019). Born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Died peacefully in her own home in Toronto, having recently celebrated a wonderful 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones. Margaret grew up in relatively comfortable circumstances, and when the Depression hit, her home became a place that welcomed and fed many hungry people. This experience made a lasting impression on Margaret, and throughout her life, she provided charitable support to the hungry and homeless. In an age when few women attended university, Margaret resisted her parents' urgings to get a degree in home economics, and instead earned a degree in English literature. She met her husband Ron during the war. While he was in the armed forces, Margaret raised her baby daughter, Susan, until her husband returned to Saskatchewan. As was common in those days, she moved with Ron wherever his job took him. She spent several years in Alabama and Kapuskasing, Ontario, where her son Alan was born. Although she would have preferred to live in the big city during those decades, she always had her family in mind, and took advantage of all opportunities wherever she lived to advance the interests of her children. After Ron's retirement in the early 60's, they finally made the move to Toronto, where she spent more than half of her life thoroughly enjoying city culture. She was a devoted Toronto Public Library patron and volunteered for many years at the Northern District Branch. In her later years, she suffered some of the infirmities of old age, but never complained and always found pleasure in the lives of her daughter and granddaughter. Her independent living was enabled by Fatima, Phoebe, and her other devoted caregivers. As per her wishes, there will be no service. If you wish, please make a donation in Margaret's honour to the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close