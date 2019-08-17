Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET STELLA LOWCOCK. View Sign Obituary

LOWCOCK, MARGARET STELLA (nee MacKAY) Born September 6, 1933, Broughty Ferry, Scotland. Died August 3, 2019, Pefferlaw, Ontario. "The measure of a person's life is not how they live their life, it is how they have affected the hearts and lives of the people around them." Predeceased by loving daughter Yvonne, grandson Daniel, dear sister Barbara, brothers William, George (Hilda) and John, and Gary Lowcock, father and grandfather of her descendants. Greatly missed by daughters Cal Lorimer (Roger) and Donna O'Brien (Darren). Loving Nana to Jake (Lena), Hayley (Joseph), Stella, Channing (Eric), Connor (Regan), Adam, Morgan (DJ), and Ben. GrandNana to Zoe Ann, Everly and Harper. Fondly remembered by co-mother-in-law Ann O'Brien and family, and Stella's many nieces and nephews the world over. Stella shared countless trips and joyful memories with her dear, dear friends, Andrena Nicol, Barbara Doyle, Patricia Wallis, Syd Ciener, Pat Montgomery, Ellen Lowcock, Jean Barnes, and many more as a proud member of the Red Hat Society of Oshawa. A Bell telephone operator before marriage, Stella returned to the workforce in 1968, a feminist pioneer in the hospitality industry, opening more than 100 motels Canada-wide, retiring in 1993. In a 2016 letter to Yvonne, Stella wrote, "I can see you holding the gate open with your hand out reaching to me to show me the way, surrounded by loved ones. People we recognize and people we are going to know and love and understand. There is no time to measure this Journey, only kindness and caring exist in this Universe. We touch the stars and they shine brighter at our reflection in them. We cannot see an ending. We see Peace and warmth in every glow." Cremation has taken place. Immediate family will gather Saturday, September 7th at 11 a.m. at Fenelon Falls Cemetery where Stella will be "piped out" and laid to rest beside her sister Barbara. Following the interment, all are welcome from 2-4 p.m. at 19 Lakeshore Road, Pefferlaw. Donations appreciated to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation.

LOWCOCK, MARGARET STELLA (nee MacKAY) Born September 6, 1933, Broughty Ferry, Scotland. Died August 3, 2019, Pefferlaw, Ontario. "The measure of a person's life is not how they live their life, it is how they have affected the hearts and lives of the people around them." Predeceased by loving daughter Yvonne, grandson Daniel, dear sister Barbara, brothers William, George (Hilda) and John, and Gary Lowcock, father and grandfather of her descendants. Greatly missed by daughters Cal Lorimer (Roger) and Donna O'Brien (Darren). Loving Nana to Jake (Lena), Hayley (Joseph), Stella, Channing (Eric), Connor (Regan), Adam, Morgan (DJ), and Ben. GrandNana to Zoe Ann, Everly and Harper. Fondly remembered by co-mother-in-law Ann O'Brien and family, and Stella's many nieces and nephews the world over. Stella shared countless trips and joyful memories with her dear, dear friends, Andrena Nicol, Barbara Doyle, Patricia Wallis, Syd Ciener, Pat Montgomery, Ellen Lowcock, Jean Barnes, and many more as a proud member of the Red Hat Society of Oshawa. A Bell telephone operator before marriage, Stella returned to the workforce in 1968, a feminist pioneer in the hospitality industry, opening more than 100 motels Canada-wide, retiring in 1993. In a 2016 letter to Yvonne, Stella wrote, "I can see you holding the gate open with your hand out reaching to me to show me the way, surrounded by loved ones. People we recognize and people we are going to know and love and understand. There is no time to measure this Journey, only kindness and caring exist in this Universe. We touch the stars and they shine brighter at our reflection in them. We cannot see an ending. We see Peace and warmth in every glow." Cremation has taken place. Immediate family will gather Saturday, September 7th at 11 a.m. at Fenelon Falls Cemetery where Stella will be "piped out" and laid to rest beside her sister Barbara. Following the interment, all are welcome from 2-4 p.m. at 19 Lakeshore Road, Pefferlaw. Donations appreciated to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close