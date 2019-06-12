COUCH, MARGARET THERESA September 10, 1926 - June 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Theresa Couch on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late William Couch and mother of Teri Evangelista (late Angelo), late Nora Richards (Paul), late Bill, Jim (Lynn), Helen Neal (Wayne). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers. Margaret dearly loved her family, the outdoors and her euchre. Her wit and good humour will be sadly missed. Family and friends may call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 70 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. If desired, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019